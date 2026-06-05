Vehicle rolls over and kills driver, strikes unoccupied truck in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver was run over by their own vehicle Friday after exiting it and leaving it in reverse.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to the incident at 2331 Cleveland Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri.

The driver of a Buick Enclave parked in the driveway of the residence and exited the vehicle. Due to the Buick being left in reverse, it rolled backward over the driver, per KCPD.

The vehicle continued rolling and struck an unoccupied Ford Ranger parked in another driveway.

KCPD said the Buick's driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

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