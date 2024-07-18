Victim dies after being dragged by suspect trying to steal their truck in Kansas City, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died after they were dragged while trying to prevent their truck from being stolen, Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Just after 1 p.m., police responded to the 2900 block of Paseo Boulevard on a hit-and-run crash.

A preliminary investigation found a suspect was trying to steal a white Ford F-350.

The victim tried to stop the suspect from stealing the truck, but the suspect drove away and dragged the victim.

This caused the victim to dislodge from the truck and be thrown on a pavement.

The suspect left the scene in the truck and the victim died at the scene.

