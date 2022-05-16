Victim dies after shooting involving crashed vehicle in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died following a Saturday night shooting at 88th Terrace and James A Reed Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
Officers responded to the sound of shots around 11:14 p.m. The call was later updated to a shooting that involved a crashed vehicle, according to KCPD.
Arriving officers located a victim who was injured with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in a life-threatening condition.
On Sunday, the victim passed away, according to police.
KCPD is now investigating the case as a homicide.
This marks the 59th homicide in the city this year.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.