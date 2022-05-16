Victim dies after shooting involving crashed vehicle in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died following a Saturday night shooting at 88th Terrace and James A Reed Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers responded to the sound of shots around 11:14 p.m. The call was later updated to a shooting that involved a crashed vehicle, according to KCPD.

Arriving officers located a victim who was injured with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in a life-threatening condition.

On Sunday, the victim passed away, according to police.

KCPD is now investigating the case as a homicide.

This marks the 59th homicide in the city this year.

