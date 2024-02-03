Victim dies after shooting on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A victim is dead after a shooting Wednesday in the 100 block of West 99th Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City, Missouri, police officers responded to a reported shooting just before 11 a.m. Wednesday and found a victim who had been shot in the lower parking garage of an apartment building.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

On Saturday, KCPD was informed that the victim died from injuries.

KCPD homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Nobody is in custody in connection to the homicide and no suspect information is known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

