Victim dies days after incident in 5000 block of Swope Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old died Monday of injuries sustained in an incident Aug. 21, per Kansas City, Missouri, police.

Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. last Wednesday to the 5000 block of Swope Parkway on reports of a disturbance.

Police located the victim, 18-year-old Montague Ashline, suffering from head trauma.

Ashline was then transported to an area hospital. He died days later.

Detectives said the investigation found Ashline was struck by an object during an interaction between multiple individuals.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 816-234-5043.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at 816-474-8477.

