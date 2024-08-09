Victim dies from injuries in Aug. 4 shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Police say a man who was shot late Sunday, Aug. 4, in Kansas City, Missouri, has died from his injuries.

A police spokesperson said officers were called out at about 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 4 on a reported shooting in the 2000 block of Manchester Road.

A security guard working nearby brought officers over to a vehicle, where they discovered the victim, later identified as Louis Runnels, 21, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Runnels was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries on Thursday, Aug. 8.

No suspect information was immediately available.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.