Victim in life-threatening condition after Monday morning shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in life-threatening condition after a shooting Monday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of East 61st Street on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers located a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.

No suspects have been identified in the shooting, per KCPD.

There is no word on what led to the violence and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

