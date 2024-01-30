Victim in life-threatening condition after shooting in 5700 block of Independence Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said a victim is in life-threatening condition after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

KCPD responded to a report of panic or duress in the 5700 block of Independence Avenue around 12:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers located a victim who had been struck by gunfire.

The victim was alert and talking, but was in life-threatening condition, per KCPD.

Police say the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

