Victim in life-threatening condition after Sunday morning shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A victim is in life-threatening condition after a shooting Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 9:50 a.m. Sunday, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department received reports of a shooting near 31st Street and Elmwood Avenue.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, per KCPD officers.

Police were not able to immediately share whether a suspect is in custody.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

