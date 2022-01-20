Victim seriously hurt in Thursday shooting in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting Thursday morning that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

A police spokesperson said offers were called around 8 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. 40 Highway and Valley View Road on a reported shooting.

Officers located a victim passed out in a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police did not immediately release any suspect information.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .