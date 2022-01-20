Victim seriously hurt in Thursday shooting in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting Thursday morning that left one person with life-threatening injuries.
A police spokesperson said offers were called around 8 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. 40 Highway and Valley View Road on a reported shooting.
Officers located a victim passed out in a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.
Police did not immediately release any suspect information.
