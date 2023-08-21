Victim succumbs to injuries after overnight shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An overnight shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, resulted in the death of one person.

KCK police were called around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the 3700 block of Farrow Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with gunshot wounds outside a residence in the area.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the anonymous tips hotline at 816-474-8477.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.