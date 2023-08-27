Victim suffers life-threatening injuries Sunday in shooting near Van Brunt Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says a victim suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Sunday morning.

Police responded to the reported shooting at 8:22 a.m. in the 200 block of Van Brunt Boulevard.

A victim suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

KCPD is launching an investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

