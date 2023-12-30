Victim suffers serious injuries in early morning shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One victim has been hospitalized after a shooting early Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 300 block of North Bellaire Avenue at 3:26 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers located one victim suffering from serious injuries.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.