Victim sustains non-life-threatening injuries in south KCMO stabbing Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing Saturday afternoon in south Kansas City, Missouri, according to a spokesperson with KCPD.

Officers were dispatched on a stabbing around 4:09 p.m. to 8601 Hillcrest Road.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who said he was stabbed near the intersection of East 86th Street and Hillcrest Road.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, per KCPD.

