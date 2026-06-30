VIDEO | 4 houses damaged Monday afternoon in 3-alarm fire in Northeast Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four houses were damaged in a three-alarm fire just after 1 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Anderson Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri's historic Northeast neighborhood.

KCFD said firefighters arrived and found smoke and fire pouring from three houses and two cars. A fourth house also sustained damage from the fire.

The department captured drone video of crews battling the blaze, which you can watch in the video player below.

Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department drone video captures firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze

Strong winds from the south and the proximity of the houses to one another allowed the fire to spread.

One person suffered injuries from the fire but refused transport by ambulance to a hospital, according to the fire department spokesperson.

No other injuries were reported.

KCPD's Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.

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