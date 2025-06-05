VIDEO | Independence fire truck drives into yard; no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Fire Department is investigating an incident Tuesday morning where a fire truck drove into a yard.

Independence resident Krista Haring captured the incident on her home’s Ring doorbell.

VIDEO: Firetruck loses control, slides into front yard

When KSHB 41 reached out to the fire department, a spokesperson said, "thankfully," no injuries were reported; the only damage reported was to the yard.

Recorded at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3, the video shows a fire truck pass two vehicles and begin sliding into a yard near E. 39th and S. Spring streets.

The fire department said the cause of what happened has yet to be determined.

While the IFD spokesperson confirmed the incident will be reviewed internally, he was unable to provide any additional information.

