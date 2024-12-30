VIDEO | Merriam 7-11 store significantly damaged in weekend fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters from three Johnson County, Kansas, agencies battled a fire over the weekend at a 7-11 convenience store in Merriam.

A spokesperson for the Overland Park Fire Department said crews were dispatched around 5 a.m. Saturday to a fire at W. 68th Street and Antioch Road.

The first crews on the scene reported fire in the building. Thankfully, all occupants had been able to evacuate.

Fire crews from Shawnee and the Consolidated Fire District No. 2 also arrived on the scene.

Due to the extent of the fire, crews battled the blaze defensively. They needed an hour before the fire was under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There were no injuries.

The store was significantly damaged.

