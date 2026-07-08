Warrensburg Fire Department assessing damage from Tuesday evening fire at furniture store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Warrensburg Fire Department is assessing damage from a fire at a furniture store in the city Tuesday evening.

At about 8:15 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to Arwood's Furniture, located at 801 Pride Ave., following reports of a large fire and explosion.

The department said that once firefighters arrived, they saw a significant fire on the building's exterior and heavy smoke inside.

Crews quickly extinguished the exterior fire. They are currently conducting a comprehensive assessment of the interior to determine whether the fire extended into the structure.

Officials said the assessment is expected to take an "extended period of time" due to the building's size and the quantity of its contents.

Arwood's Furniture encompasses more than 126,000 square feet of land, according to the Warrensburg Fire Department.

The department said agencies such as the Johnson County Fire Protection District and Whiteman Air Force Base Fire Department are providing coverage for the City of Warrensburg.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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