Warrensburg man, 50, killed Tuesday standing outside of vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 50-year-old Warrensburg man died early Tuesday night after he was struck and killed standing outside of this vehicle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 6:51 p.m. Tuesday, the Warrensburg man driving a 1984 Chevrolet 2500 had stopped in the eastbound lanes of Route C west of NE 851st Street.

The patrol says the Chevrolet did not have its lights on when the driver of a 2022 Toyota Corolla struck the Warrensburg man before continuing on to strike the Chevrolet.

The Warrensburg man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

