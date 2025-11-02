Warrensburg man killed early Saturday crash on U.S. 50 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 38-year-old Warrensburg, Missouri, man died early Saturday after he lost control of his vehicle on U.S. 50 Highway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 2:22 a.m. Saturday, the man was driving a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup east on U.S. 50 near NW 250th Road in Johnson County, Missouri, when he lost control.

The vehicle left the left side of the road, where it struck a sign and a tree.

First responders declared the man deceased on the scene.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.