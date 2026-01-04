Warrensburg teen, Lee’s Summit woman injured in collision Friday afternoon in Lone Jack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Warrensburg teenager and a Lee’s Summit woman were seriously injured in a collision Friday afternoon in Lone Jack.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash took place just before 4 p.m. near U.S. 50 Highway at Route F.

MSHP said the driver of a 2024 Toyota failed to yield and pulled into the path of a 2013 Kia, striking the driver’s side of the Kia.

The Kia overturned but came to rest on its wheels, per MSHP.

Both the driver of the Toyota, a 79-year-old woman, and the driver of the Kia, a 17-year-old boy, sustained serious injuries in the crash. They were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.