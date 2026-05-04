Water rescue crews searching for boater who went missing in Clinton Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Water rescue crews are searching for a boater who went missing in Clinton Lake Sunday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Crews responded to Clinton Lake near Clinton Marina on a report of a boater who tipped over in a kayak, went into the water and did not resurface.

Officials said they received the call at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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