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Water rescue crews searching for boater who went missing in Clinton Lake

Douglas County Sheriff's car
Lily O'Shea Becker
Douglas County Sheriff's car.
Douglas County Sheriff's car
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Water rescue crews are searching for a boater who went missing in Clinton Lake Sunday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Crews responded to Clinton Lake near Clinton Marina on a report of a boater who tipped over in a kayak, went into the water and did not resurface.

Officials said they received the call at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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