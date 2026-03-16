Weather conditions possible cause of deadly crash Sunday night in NW Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Poor road conditions may have played a role in the death of a Diagonal, Iowa, man when he lost control of his vehicle Sunday night in Worth County, Missouri.

The crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. when the man, 33, was driving south on US Highway 169 at East Farwell Street in Grant City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 2006 Ford F-250 was going too fast for the roadway conditions, travelled off the side of the highway and began sliding.

The pickup truck overturned and the driver was ejected before the truck came to rest on its top.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:52 p.m.

The man was not wearing a seat belt, according to a MSHP crash report .

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