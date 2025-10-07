Weather possible factor in deadly 3-car crash Oct. 2 in rural Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 20-year-old Grandview man died in a crash on Oct. 2 after he lost control on a wet roadway in rural Platte County.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:40 a.m. to reports of a multi-vehicle crash at Missouri 45 Highway and NW River Road.

Deputies believe the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt was going north on Hwy 45 when the car hydroplaned and lost control.

As the car slid sideways, it struck a 2019 Ford Fusion traveling southbound on Hwy 45. After the Fusion and Cobalt came to rest, they were struck by the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro going south on Hwy 45.

The driver of the Cobalt, 20-year-old Gunner Lee, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Fusion were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The driver of the Camaro was not seriously hurt and did not require transport.

