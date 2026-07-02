Wednesday night shooting in Midtown Kansas City sends 1 man to the hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital with injuries.

Police were called to the shooting around 10:17 p.m. Wednesday near Westport Road and Mill Street in Midtown Kansas City, Missouri.

One man was found with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital and reportedly in stable condition, per KCPD.

An investigation into the incident continues.

Anyone with information is urged to call the KCPD Assault Squad at 816-234-5227 or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.