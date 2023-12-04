Westbound I-70 closed at Benton Curve after deadly crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police have closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at the Benton Curve following a deadly crash.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department spokesperson said two people died in a single-car crash around 2:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.

It’s not clear how long the highway will remain closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

