Westbound I-70 is closed between Woods Chapel Road and Little Blue Parkway after fatal crash Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed Thursday night after a fatal crash involving a pedestian between Woods Chapel Road and Little Blue Parkway.

An X post from the Missouri Highway Patrol states their preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was the driver of a vehicle being pursued by @IndepMoPolice.

The Missouri Highway Patrol X post states the driver got out of the vehicle and ran across the eastbound lanes onto the westbound lanes of the interstate. The person was hit by a vehicle and killed.

This was the second time in two days an Independence Police Department pursuit ended with a death.

A driver died Thursday after being struck late Wednesday night by a stolen pickup truck being pursued by Independence police at East 9th Street and Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri. Two other people in the vehicle hit by fleeing driver were critically injured.

The suspect ran away and no information was released by Independence police today on whether the stolen pickup truck driver has been arrested.

Drivers should take Missouri 7 Highway or Woods Chapel Road south to use US 40 Highway as an alternative route around the closure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.