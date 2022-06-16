Western Kansas mom, 4-year-old daughter found dead

SPEARVILLE, Kan. — A western Kansas woman and her 4-year-old daughter were found dead on Thursday, and the woman's boyfriend is in custody, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

Ford County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in Spearville Wednesday afternoon, where a man reported his girlfriend, 31-year-old Kayla Vasquez, and her 4-year-old daughter, Aalilyah Vasquez, were missing.

Deputies and officers with the Spearville police department noticed evidence that a crime had been committed inside the home and detained the boyfriend for questioning, the KBI said.

Kayla Vasquez's body was found in rural Ford County about 4:15 a.m. Thursday. Her daughter's body was found about 90 minutes later in Kinsley, about 20 miles northeast of Spearville in Edwards County.

Autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The boyfriend was arrested Thursday morning on possible capital murder charges.

Further details were not released.

