KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a 14-year-old died in a shooting Friday evening.

According to NBC affiliate KSN, the incident happened at Towne East Square Mall.

Officers were called to the mall around 5:30 p.m. on report of an active shooter, according to KSN.

Police found the teen with multiple gunshot wounds on the lower level of the mall.

Two people were arrested in connection with the shooting.

This is developing story and may be updated.

