Woman, 23, shot Thursday night in Olathe; police say man, 19, in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old man is in custody and is being questioned after an Olathe woman was shot Thursday night.

Olathe police responded around 10:40 p.m. to the 1000 block of North Ridgeview Road on a reported armed disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to an area hospital, where she is expected to survive.

A 19-year-old male was later located and taken into custody.

