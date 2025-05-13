Woman, 34, killed in crash Monday morning on Highway 92 in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 34-year-old Smithville, Missouri, woman died in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Clay County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 10:15 a.m. Monday, the driver of a 2024 Chevrolet Malibu was driving westbound on Highway 92 east of HWY A when the driver crossed the center line on a hill crest.

After crossing over the center line, the Malibu struck the driver of a 2020 Nissan Sentra, who was heading eastbound. The collision was head-on.

Paramedics transported both drivers to a nearby hospital.

Troopers say the driver of the Malibu did not survive her injuries.

