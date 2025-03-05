Woman, 47, killed in Wednesday morning crash in Johnson County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 47-year-old Knob Noster woman died Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

Troopers say around 8:30 a.m., the woman was driving a 2016 Jeep Wrangler near the intersection of Highway E and NW 1221 Road in Johnson County, Missouri, when she lost control.

The Jeep overturned and eventually came to rest after striking a tree.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.