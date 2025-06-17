Woman, 54, found fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Henry County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect is in custody after a 54-year-old woman was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Henry County, Missouri.

Around 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a shooting in the 700 block of SE 1251 Private Road in the Finey area. The sheriff's office was also informed the suspect had fled the scene.

Deputies arrived to find the woman, who lived at the home, dead from an apparent shooting.

While Henry County deputies secured the scene, deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect and took them into custody.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

