Woman, 69, killed in crash Thursday morning in Bates County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 69-year-old woman died in a crash Thursday morning in Bates County, Missouri, south of the Kansas City area.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 10:42 a.m. Thursday, the woman was driving on Missouri Highway H east of SE County Road 9503 in Bates County when she lost control of a 2008 Toyota Rav4.

The vehicle initially went off the right side of the roadway before the driver overcorrected, which caused the vechile to go off the left side of the roadway where it struck two trees, overturned and caught fire.

First responders arrived on the scene and located the driver of the vehicle deceased.

