Woman, 85, killed in Wednesday crash involving semi in Caldwell County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 85-year-old woman died and another woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning north of Kansas City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the woman was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 on the shoulder of eastbound U.S. 36 Highway east of Hamilton, Missouri, when she attempted to return to the roadway.

As she did so, she pulled in front of a 2023 Kenworth tractor-trailer.

Despite the effort of the tractor-trailer driver to avoid the Ford, the tractor-trailer crashed into the back of the F-150. The pickup overturned before eventually landing back on its wheels.

The driver of the Ford, an 85-year-old Hamilton woman, died at the scene. A 52-year-old passenger in the Ford, also from Hamilton, suffered serious injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to a Kansas City-area hospital.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not seriously injured.

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