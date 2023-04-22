Woman accused of killing 2 patients while working as respiratory therapist agrees to plea deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A plea deal Friday means a woman once accused of killing two patients while working as a respiratory therapist will be sentenced on lesser charges.

Jennifer Hall, 42, pleaded guilty in Clinton County, Missouri, court to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of second-degree attempted assault.

Hall's case was transferred in October 2022 from Livingston County, Missouri, to Clinton County.

Hall, 42, served as a respiratory therapist at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe from Dec. 16, 2001 through May 21, 2002, when she was placed on administrative leave following the death of patient Fern Franco.

Hall had faced murder charges in the deaths of Franco and a second patient, David Wesley Harper.

The two involuntary manslaughter pleas today came in the deaths of Franco and another patient, Coval Gann.

The attempted assault charge dealt with Hall putting insulin in the breathing treatment apparatus of another patient.

All other charges Hall faced in other courts were dismissed.

No sentencing date has been set.

