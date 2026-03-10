Woman charged in Clay County after allegedly swinging trauma shears at paramedic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman faces charges in Clay County after an incident over the weekend in Claycomo.

Christin Austin is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of resisting arrest.

Claycomo police said officers were dispatched shortly before noon on Monday, March 9, to the area of U.S. 69 Highway and Palmer Drive on a combative patient being transported in an ambulance.

The patient, Austin, allegedly took a pair of trauma shears and violently swung them. Police said she nearly struck one paramedic in the neck before she exited the ambulance, still armed with the trauma shears.

When officers attempted to speak with Austin, she continued to swing the shears, police said.

Austin eventually followed commands and got on the ground. She was then disarmed and taken into custody.

However, police said she attempted to resist officers during the arrest.

“We are grateful for the quick actions of our officers and the professionalism of the paramedics involved in this dangerous situation,” Claycomo Police Chief Matt Coonce said in a news release. “We also appreciate the partnership with the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office in ensuring that this individual is held accountable for her actions.”

After being transported to Liberty Hospital for a medical evaluation, Austin was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Claycomo police report Austin is being held on a $50,000 bond.

