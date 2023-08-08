Woman charged with 3 felonies in connection to deadly police shooting in Mission

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday filed three felony charges against Andrea Cothran, the woman was part of a chase and shooting Sunday morning that left a Fairway police officer and another suspect dead.

Prosecutors charged Cothran with felony aggravated battery, fleeing a law enforcement officer, felony theft and misdemeanor reckless driving.

Lenexa police say officers located a stolen vehicle around 7:30 a.m. Sunday at QuikTrip at 95th Street and Interstate 35 in Lenexa. The suspect driving the vehicle rammed a Lenexa police vehicle, and a pursuit began onto northbound I-35. The two suspects arrived to another QuikTrip at 4700 Lamar Avenue in Mission and entered the business.

A team of law enforcement authorities from multiple agencies entered the business, and a shootout occurred. Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald was struck by gunfire and taken to an area hospital in critical condition. News of his passing was shared with the community on Monday. Cothran was taken into custody uninjured, while the other suspect involved in the pursuit, Shannon Wayne Marshall, died in the exchange of gunfire.

Cothran remains in custody at the Johnson County Jail. Prosecutors have requested a $1 million bond.

She’s set for a first appearance at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

