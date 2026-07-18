Woman charged with murder in stabbing death late Thursday in Kansas City, Kansas, apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A woman faces a murder charge in the Thursday night stabbing death of another woman inside a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment building.

Kyla Vernae Lewis faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department was sent around 11:36 p.m. Thursday to an apartment complex near North 10th Street and Ridge Avenue on a reported stabbing.

Officers found a victim, Gayle Samantha Bowie Gardner, dead in an interior hallway, according to a police department news release.

Officers arrested Lewis a short time later.

A Wyandotte County judge set Lewis' bond at $750,000.

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