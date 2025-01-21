Woman charged with violent robbery admits to several other robberies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman admitted to police she robbed a man during an in-person Facebook Marketplace transaction, used pepper spray on the victim and beat him while he was being dragged by the getaway car.

The incident began at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, in the parking lot of a business at 3351 SW 3rd St. in Lee's Summit.

The victim, a man, told police he went to sell an Apple iPad Pro M4.

While waiting to receive payment via Venmo for the iPad, the victim told police he began to worry because the two women in the car were whispering to one another. He also noted a PlayStation 5 was in the back seat.

Then, one of the women grabbed the victim's arm and started spraying him in the face with pepper spray, per the court document.

The passenger tried to keep the victim from grabbing his iPad and escalated the violence by pepper spraying him in the face while beating him in the face and head.

He was tossed to the ground as the SUV fled from the scene.

Surveillance video from another business showed the victim partially in the passenger window while being dragged through the parking lot.

The victim's girlfriend helped police track the two women using her phone to track her boyfriend's phone, which dropped into the SUV during the struggle, according to a court document.

Kansas City, Missouri, police tried to stop the SUV, but the driver drove into Kansas City, Kansas.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were able to help stop the SUV and arrest the women.

The court document stated Au'Zanai Jones admitted in an interview with police she was the driver in the Lee's Summit robbery.

Jones told police she was involved in robberies in Overland Park and Kansas City that occurred the same day as the Lee's Summit robbery.

She also told police she was the driver during two other Overland Park robberies.

Jones admitted she and the other woman started doing robberies in December 2024.

