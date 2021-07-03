Woman, child shot near The Paseo and east 68th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman and a child were shot near The Paseo and east 68th Street in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday afternoon.

Both of them suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

No other information about the victims or suspect was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

