Woman, child shot near The Paseo and east 68th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman and a child were shot near The Paseo and east 68th Street in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday afternoon.
Both of them suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to an area hospital.
No other information about the victims or suspect was immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
