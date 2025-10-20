Woman critically injured Sunday while horseback riding in Miami County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Miami County first responders were called to a horseback riding injury Sunday night.

Around 7 p.m., crews were called to a home on 383rd Street in Fontana on reports of a traumatic injury.

Once crews were on the scene, they learned a woman had been injured while horseback riding.

Miami County EMS transported the woman to 327th and Old Kansas City Road, where she was then airlifted to a trauma center for treatment.

In addition to Miami County EMS, the Fontana Fire Department, Osawatomie Fire Department, Paola Police Department, Osawatomie Police Department, Life Star of Kansas Air Medical Services and Miami County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.