Woman critically wounded in a shooting Thursday night outside a Kansas City, Missouri convenience store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting happened about 10:50 p.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store at 3201 Independence Ave.

No word on what led to the gunfire.

Police blocked off access to the parking lot while detectives began their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

