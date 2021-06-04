Woman critically wounded in a shooting Thursday night outside a Kansas City, Missouri convenience store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
The shooting happened about 10:50 p.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store at 3201 Independence Ave.
No word on what led to the gunfire.
Police blocked off access to the parking lot while detectives began their investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
