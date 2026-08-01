Woman dead after argument ended in gunfire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri, house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An argument led to the fatal shooting of a woman Saturday morning inside a Kansas City, Missouri, house.

The shooting happened about 7 a.m. in the 5600 block of Agnes Avenue.

Investigators believed the victim and suspect knew one another.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Her name has not been released.

The suspected shooter left the house. No description of the suspect has been released, but detectives know the suspect's name and are confident they will find the suspect, according to a department spokesperson.

This was the 74th homicide of the year in Kansas City, Missouri, compared with 99 at this time a year ago.

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