Woman dead after early morning shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead after an early morning homicide in Kansas City, Missouri.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. at E. Winner Road and Wallace Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures. When EMS arrived, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was taken into custody.

Police ask you to call if you have any information.

