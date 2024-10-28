Woman died Monday from injuries suffered in Oct. 10 SUV crash in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police said a woman died Monday from injuries suffered in an Oct. 10 SUV crash.

The crash happened at 7:25 p.m. in the 3900 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Officers found a woman pinned between the door of a black Nissan Murano and a wooden utility pole, according to a police department news release.

Her name has not been released.

This was the 80th traffic death of the year in Kansas City, Missouri.

There had been 82 traffic deaths at this time last year in KCMO.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.