Woman dies from stab wounds in overnight homicide in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say a woman was killed and another woman is in custody following an overnight homicide in the Northland.

Police say they were called to a home in the 4900 block of Topping on a reported disturbance just before 12:15 a.m.

When they arrived, they found an adult woman outside of the home matching the description of a possible suspect they had been told about.

That woman was taken into custody for further questioning.

As officers continued their investigation, police say they were directed to a home down the street in the 5700 block of NE 49th Street.

There they found an adult woman in the driveway who had been stabbed.

Police say she died on the scene.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows this happened as a result of an ongoing argument.

Police say the victim and the suspect are related and they are not seeking any additional persons of interest.

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