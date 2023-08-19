Woman dies in pedestrian crash Friday night in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman died in a pedestrian crash Friday night around 8:20 p.m. in Olathe.

Olathe Police Department officers responded to the scene of the crash near E. Kansas City Road and N. Central Street on a reported injury crash.

Upon arrival, police located an unresponsive 28-year-old female who officers believe was a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

