Woman fatally shot Sunday evening in Raytown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was fatally shot Sunday evening in the 8400 block of Greenwood Road, according to Raytown police.

Around 6:20 p.m., officers located an adult female with gunshot wounds in the area.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, but she later succumbed to her injuries.

No suspects are in custody. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

