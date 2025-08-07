Woman found dead after shooting Wednesday evening in Kansas City's Historic Northeast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was found dead after a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri's Historic Northeast neighborhood that occurred Wednesday evening.

Officers responded just before 7:50 p.m. on a reported shooting in the 4000 block of Morrell Avenue.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

